Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG remained flat at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,748. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.