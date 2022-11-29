Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,954. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

