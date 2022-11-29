Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 407.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

