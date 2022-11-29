Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.