Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.75. 8,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,642. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

