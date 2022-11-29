Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 133 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,763. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.