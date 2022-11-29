Condor Capital Management Buys 4,350 Shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYNOU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

BYNOU remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

