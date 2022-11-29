Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,139,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,389,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,779. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

