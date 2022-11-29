Condor Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Intel stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 214,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,186,580. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

