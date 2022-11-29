Condor Capital Management Has $217,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,610. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

