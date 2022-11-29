Condor Capital Management Purchases 113,818 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

