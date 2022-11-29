Condor Capital Management Purchases 7,200 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 1,220.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,157,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 201.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,990 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $6,457,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

