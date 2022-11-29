Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,200 Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RENEU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.72.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.