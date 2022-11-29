Condor Capital Management Sells 2,520 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,054.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 39.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 177,100.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KAIIU remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

