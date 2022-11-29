Condor Capital Management Sells 31,228 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,228 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Barings BDC worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,790.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 53.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7,294.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 696,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $995.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 331.03%.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

