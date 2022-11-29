Condor Capital Management Takes $176,000 Position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.27% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 451,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWC remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,904. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

