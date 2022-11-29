Consolidated Planning Corp Has $399,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 3.5 %

Hubbell stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $261.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.40.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

