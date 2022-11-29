Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $250.71 and last traded at $250.97. 23,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 916,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.