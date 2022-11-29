CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,886 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

CONX Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

