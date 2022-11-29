Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,635. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

