CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.3 %

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 889,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,952 shares of company stock worth $1,110,192. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreCivic Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

