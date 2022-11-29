Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $10.25 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $111.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.25 or 0.00062235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00075845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

