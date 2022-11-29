Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,845. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.69. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

