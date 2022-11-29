Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

COST stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.16. 24,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.45 and a 200-day moving average of $498.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

