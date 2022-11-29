Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CTRYY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.