Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 418.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
Coupang stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,092. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
