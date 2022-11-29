Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COVTY. Citigroup upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Covestro from €37.00 ($38.14) to €35.00 ($36.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of Covestro stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,184. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

