Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRAWA opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

