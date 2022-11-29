Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Crawford United Price Performance
CRAWA opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
Crawford United Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.