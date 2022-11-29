Credit Suisse Group Lowers Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$54.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMRAF. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Emera has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

