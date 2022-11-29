Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.25. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 566,553 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.
Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.