Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.25. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 566,553 shares trading hands.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

