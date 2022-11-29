CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

CRSP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 18,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

