CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.1-628.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.19 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.91.

CRWD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. 8,153,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -154.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

