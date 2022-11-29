CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.10 million-$628.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.84 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,372. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.91.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $400,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

