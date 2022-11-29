Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $7.05 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 89.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

