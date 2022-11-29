Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 69.7% in November

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daiwa House Industry Price Performance
Daiwa House Industry stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,654. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
