Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the October 31st total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Danone Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 578,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,754. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DZ Bank raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading

