DataHighway (DHX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,567.11

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00020797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $108.75 million and approximately $159,567.11 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07059233 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00497274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.64 or 0.30253068 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,925,836 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.54780647 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $142,145.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

