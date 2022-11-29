DataHighway Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00019598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $102.93 million and approximately $163,911.86 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,926,489 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.54780647 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $142,145.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

