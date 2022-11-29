Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $38.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 6,983 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,318,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 564,557 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

