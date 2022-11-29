Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $393.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.17.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.6 %

DECK stock opened at $383.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $424.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.51 and a 200-day moving average of $309.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

