DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.10 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 99% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and approximately $274,563.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 106.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

