Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

