Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.23) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.23) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTE opened at €19.69 ($20.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.71. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.69).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

