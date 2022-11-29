Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

