Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Devro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEITF opened at 2.81 on Tuesday.

Devro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

