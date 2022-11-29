Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Devro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEITF opened at 2.81 on Tuesday.

Devro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.