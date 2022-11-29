dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $203.84 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00461815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00033366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023170 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018450 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

