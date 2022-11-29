Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Short Interest Update

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dimeco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIMC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $48.70.
Dimeco Company Profile
