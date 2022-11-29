Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Short Interest Update

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dimeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIMC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

