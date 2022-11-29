Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIISY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.11) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

