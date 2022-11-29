Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,243 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YANG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,577.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 13.8 %

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 413,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

