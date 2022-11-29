Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.01. 419,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 557,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

